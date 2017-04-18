Sports

April 18, 2017 6:38 PM

Amy Rodriguez out for the season with ACL tear

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

FC Kansas City forward Amy Rodriguez will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Rodriguez, who also plays for the U.S. national team, hurt her knee Sunday in Kansas City's NWSL opener against the Boston Breakers.

Rodriguez had scored in the 48th minute of the 2-0 victory over the Breakers, shortly before she was injured. She had to be stretchered off the field.

It was her first game back after missing last season for the birth of her second child.

"I know I have a long road ahead of me, but I'm already looking forward to lacing up my cleats again," Rodriguez posted to social media. "I've made a comeback twice before, and I will do it again!"

Rodriguez won Olympic gold medals in Beijing and London. She was also part of the team that won the 2015 World Cup.

