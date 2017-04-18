Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 18, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
LINCOLN 7, CENTER 4
Lincoln
200
400
1
—
7
9
4
Center
001
010
2
—
4
6
8
L–Martinez, Nunez (6) and Williams; C–Jarrett and Ryan. Top hitters: L–Rozell 4x4, 2B; Middlepin 2B; Williams 2RBI; C–Mustra 3x4; Stover 2x4, 2RBIs.
BOYS GOLF
PONDEROSA 207, DEL CAMPO 240
P–Fowler 38; D–Kavick 40.
UNION MINE 201. GALT 229
U–Jelton 36; Petterson 40; G–Buastamant 38; Walt 39.
LINCOLN 225; COLFAX 241
L–Culpepper 42; Easter 43; Allen 43; C–Biles 46; Smith 46; Jones 46.
MONTEREY TRAIL 9, ELK GROVE 0
#1 singles–Lee, MT, def. Carlo, EG, 6-4, 7-6; #1 doubles–Naidu/Truong, MT, def. Kenny/Alhyk, EG, 6-4,6-0.
BOYS TENNIS
MCCLATCHY 9, VALLEY 0
Boys #1 singles–Hom, M, def. Thao, V, 6-0, 6-2; #1 doubles–Gav Ron/Jen, M, def. Gaffney/Tovera, V, 6-2, 6-0.
LAGUNA CREEK 8, KENNEDY 1
Boys #1 singles–Lin, K, def Haung, L, 7-4, 7-6, 10-4; #1 double–Munch/Lin, L, def. Archuleta/Doras, K, 6-3, 6-4.
COED TENNIS
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 5, NATOMAS 4
Boys #1 singles–Solivan, CC def. Chomaro, N, 6-1, 6-2. Boys #1 doubles– Chin/Oh, CC def. Matloob/Anivar, N, 6-2, 6-2. Girls #1 singles– Lam, CC def. Arcaiga. N, 6-1 7-5. Girls #1 doubles– Castillo/Biez, N def. Mo/Tanaka, CC, 6-3, 6-2. Mixed–Scin/Forsyth, CC win by forfitue
ROSEMONT 5, LIBERTY RANCH 4
Boys #1 singles–Gasca, L, def. Garrett, R, 6-3, 6-3; Boys #1 doubles–Mitchel/Franklin, L, def. Mao/Mauricio 5-7, 6-3, 10-6. Girls #1 singles–Zahnag, R, def. Cruz, L, 6-2, 6-4; girls #1 double–Le/Donhg, R, def. Gonzalez/Miller, L, 7-5, 6-1. Mixed–Flores/Mancebo, L, def. Kamuki/Vicenter, R, 7-5, 7-5.
