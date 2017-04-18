Sports Night: Will Durant play Wednesday?

Voisin: Golden State doesn’t want to take any chances with Durant’s health
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who missed 20 regular-season games with a knee injury, sprained his calf in the playoff opener. The team will likely play it safe and sit the eight-time All-Star during Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Today’s video: Warriors’ Curry discusses importance of fans
Kings: Basketball analytics expert Roland Beech leaves after two seasons
Roland Beech, who joined the Kings two years ago to boost the team’s analytics department, is leaving the team. He is the second analytics expert to depart from the Kings since 2015.
Kings results and upcoming games
Giants: Bochy undergoes minor heart procedure
The Giants say manager Bruce Bochy will not be with the team Tuesday night for the start of a two-game interleague series in Kansas City after undergoing a minor ablation procedure to alleviate discomfort from an atrial flutter.
Giants: Panik delivers as San Francisco tops Kansas City in 11
Joe Panik hits an RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Giants beat the host Kansas City Royals 2-1 to begin their two-game interleague set.
A’s: Triggs helps Oakland top Texas, snap four-game skid
Andrew Triggs allows three hits over six innings to outpitch Yu Darvish, and the A’s beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 Tuesday in Oakland.
Pirates’ Marte joins list of All-Stars to be banned over positive PED tests
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte is suspended Tuesday for 80 games over a positive drug test. The 2016 All-Star is the latest player to be banned after appearing in the Midsummer Classic.
49ers: Seahawks decline to match S.F. offer to Gilliam
The 49ers on Tuesday improve their dubious depth at offensive tackle after the Seahawks decline to match an offer sheet for restricted free agent Garry Gilliam.
The Bee’s Matt Barrows ranks NFL cities
With the NFL schedule set to be released this month, you may be one of the thousands of fans eager to plan a road trip. Here are the best places to go and the ones to avoid.
Raiders: Carr says he loves all fans, ‘Wherever they are from’
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr clears up any misunderstandings from comments he made Monday about fans who will not support the team when it moves to Las Vegas.
Never-ending ski season? Squaw Valley CEO says, ‘We’re taking a hard look at that’
Squaw Valley CEO Andy Wirth is giving hope to Northern California skiers and snowboarders who don’t want to see this historic season end. It might take some hiking on their part, but that would probably easier than buying a plane ticket to the Southern Hemisphere to get some turns in.
NCAA men’s basketball tournament will return to Golden 1 Center in 2020
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament will return to the Golden 1 Center in 2020, with first- and second-round games scheduled March 20 and 22, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
Folsom runner goes from American River bike trail to fourth in Boston Marathon
Folsom runner Shadrack Biwott is basking in an exceptional run at his first Boston Marathon, where on Monday he finished fourth.
NHL playoffs: Sharks even series with 7-0 win over Oilers
Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture each score two goals and the San Jose Sharks rebound from back-to-back shutouts in emphatic fashion, beating the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 to tie their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.
