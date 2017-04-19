Sports

April 19, 2017 9:17 PM

Providence mulls police rules to ban racial profiling

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

City leaders in Providence are considering a sweeping new ordinance that would ban racial profiling by police and establish strict controls on how to conduct traffic and pedestrian stops.

The City Council has scheduled a special meeting to vote on the proposed ordinance Thursday. Council members who sponsored it call it "one of the most progressive pieces of legislation in the United States."

It also would limit the use of a gang database and provide protections based on gender identity and housing, medical and immigration status.

The police union has expressed concerns.

A council panel voted on Monday to send it to the full 15-member council. If approved, it would require a second vote before heading to the desk of Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza, who has said he'll sign it.

