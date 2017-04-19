Sports Night: Warriors roll sans Durant

NBA playoffs: Durant sits out, but the Warriors still have plenty to rout Blazers
Playing without injured star Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors plow through the Portland Trail Blazers, winning 110-81 at Oracle Arena to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven first-round series.
Bogdanovic shows off his skills; could he soon show up in Sacramento?
Bogdan Bogdanovic scores 23 points in leading his EuroLeague team to a playoff victory Tuesday. The Serbian shooting guard’s rights are held by the Kings, who would love to have him on the roster soon.
Former Kings will return to court in new 3-on-3 basketball league
Mike Bibby and Jason Williams are among at least eight former Kings players set to take part in Big3, a 3-on-3 league of former NBA players which will debut this summer. Entertainer Ice Cube and 11-time NBA All-Star Allen Iverson are putting on the league.
NBA playoffs: Rockets overcome Westbrook’s 51, take 2-0 lead over Thunder
James Harden scores 35 points and the Houston Rockets overcome 51 points from Russell Westbrook in a triple-double, clawing back from a double-digit deficit for a 115-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Houston leads the series 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Oklahoma City.
River Cats: Giants’ infield prospect Arroyo garnering attention with torrid start
Christian Arroyo, the Giants’ top infield prospect, is batting .442 through his first 11 games in Triple A with the River Cats. The infielder was a first-round draft pick out of high school by the Giants in 2013 and has climbed steadily through the minors.
Today’s video: River Cats’ Arroyo leads PCL in hitting
Giants catcher Trevor Brown joins River Cats on rehab assignment
Trevor Brown, the San Francisco Giants’ backup catcher last season, was sidelined late this spring by a series of ailments. He went 1 for 3 in his season debut Tuesday night against Triple-A Salt Lake and caught seven innings.
Giants: Vargas pitches Kansas City past Bumgarner, S.F.
Jason Vargas dazzles for the third consecutive start, the Royals finally score off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and Kansas City beats San Francisco 2-0 on Wednesday to split their two-game series.
A’s: Davis hits seventh home run in rout of Rangers
Khris Davis hits his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep, and the A’s rout the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Wednesday.
49ers: Fournette, Peppers among team’s visitors Wednesday
The 49ers host a large crew of draft prospects Wednesday, including LSU running back Leonard Fournette, Iowa tight end George Kittle, Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Florida cornerback Teez Tabor.
49ers mock drafts: New possibilities arise as decision day approaches
With the NFL draft a week away, a fresh round of predictions reveals new candidates at No. 2, an aligned ESPN brain trust, and some analysts wavering from Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, once the prohibitive favorite and now just the favorite.
Raiders, 49ers await 2017 schedules, which will be released Thursday
The NFL will announce the 2017-18 regular-season schedule Thursday. While the Raiders and 49ers know their opponents, they will learn when the games will be played.
Trump congratulates Patriots, doesn’t mention Hernandez
President Donald Trump welcomes the New England Patriots to the White House, noting the parallels between his own upset victory and their stunning Super Bowl win. He avoids discussing of the apparent prison suicide of their former teammate, Aaron Hernandez, earlier in the day.
Ex-NFL star Hernandez hangs himself in his prison cell
Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs himself in a cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder.
Serena Williams shows off apparent baby bump in (since deleted) Snapchat pic
Tennis superstar on Wednesday posts a side selfie of herself on Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks,” sparking talk that the 23-time Grand Slam winner is pregnant. Williams, 35, quickly deleted the post, but it was captured before it was taken down.
