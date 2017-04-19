Sports

April 19, 2017 11:20 PM

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 19, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

BASEBALL

FRANKLIN 4, PLEASANT GROVE 1

Franklin

200

002

0

4

7

2

P. Grove

010

000

0

1

9

1

F–Stevens and Giglio; P–Cogswell, Caton (6), Corliss (7) and Poole, Bivert (7). Top hitters: F–Smith 2x4. PG–Weber 3x3.

DEL CAMPO 10, ANTELOPE 0

Antelope

200

000

0

2

2

8

Del Campo

320

131

x

10

14

0

A–Farrel, Warrick (5), Hall (6) and Shoeazian; D–Gill, Agee (7) and Noriega, Schulte (7). Top hitters: DC–Noriega 2x3, 2B; Joseph 2x4; Jamison 2x2; Dawson 2x4; Butler 2x3.

DAVIS 10, SHELDON 0 (6)

Davis

200

224

10

9

0

Sheldon

000

000

0

1

1

D–Holgate, Gibson (6) and Duisenberg; S–Garcia, Vicente (4), Lachatelle (6) and Horn. Top hitters: D–Holgate 2x3, 2B; Paiter 2B; Lagatutta 3x4, 2B, HR; Vgo 2B.

LAGUNA CREEK 4, FLORIN 0

SOFTBALL

PLACER 12, CENTER 2

Center

100

001

2

4

2

Placer

073

002

12

15

3

C–Cobain and Boman; P–Flotin, Gluver (3) and Johnson. Top hitters: C–Harvell 2B; Begamen 2B. P–L. Johnson 3x3; Geil 3x3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Lykins 2x3, 4 RBIs.

SHELDON 11, PLEASANT GROVE 8

Sheldon

000

014

6

11

9

2

P. Grove

202

022

0

8

12

1

S–Miles, Owen, Miles, Owen and Moreno; P–Larson, Madison, Larson, Madison and Innerarity, Merrihew, Innerarity, Merrihew. Top hittters: S–Pierce 2 RBIs, 2B; Carro 2 RBIs, 2B; Oliver 2B; Fines 2B. PG–McCormack 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; Corey 3 RBIs; Garcia 2B.

CASA ROBLE 9, RIO AMERICANO 0

R. Americano

000

000

0

4

5

Casa Roble

011

601

9

10

2

R–Enos, Fletcher (5) and Overbay; C–Teese Richie (5) and Cova, Matis (5). Top hitters: R–Aguilar 2B; C–Jarman 1HR; Meek 1HR, 2 RBIs; Suter 2B; Cova 2B; Aguado 2x2.

COED TENNIS

ROSEMONT 9, GALT 0

Boys: #1 singles–Garrett, R, def. Taylor, G, 6-2, 6-1; #1 doubles–Mao/Mauricio, R, def. Gomez/Young, G, 6-4, 6-1.

Girls: #1 singles–Zhang, R, def. Orozco, G, 6-1, 6-0; #1 doubles–Le/Duong, R, def. Turner/Holgun, G, 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed doubles: Komukai/Vicente, R, def. Bastida/Kotchoan, G, 6-1, 6-0.

CORDOVA 5, UNION MINE 4

Boys: #1 singles–Khachatourian, C def. Wiltshire, U, 6-3, 6-2; #1 doubles–Fetch/Hakobyan, C, def. Pearce/Jetton, U, 6-0, 6-2.

Girls: #1 singles–Nersisyan, C, def. Sweeney, U, 6-4, 6-3; #1 doubles–Petrie/Ewert, U, def La/Wilson, C, 6-3, 6-0.

Mixed doubles: Laysone/Castro, U, def. Orlovscaia/Coffey, C, 6-2, 6-4.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Monterey Trail def. Pleasant Grove 26-24, 25-13, 25-20.

Oak Ridge def. Rocklin 25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 25-12, 15-9.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

