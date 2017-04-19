Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 19, 2017

BASEBALL
FRANKLIN 4, PLEASANT GROVE 1
Franklin
200
002
0
—
4
7
2
P. Grove
010
000
0
—
1
9
1
F–Stevens and Giglio; P–Cogswell, Caton (6), Corliss (7) and Poole, Bivert (7). Top hitters: F–Smith 2x4. PG–Weber 3x3.
DEL CAMPO 10, ANTELOPE 0
Antelope
200
000
0
—
2
2
8
Del Campo
320
131
x
—
10
14
0
A–Farrel, Warrick (5), Hall (6) and Shoeazian; D–Gill, Agee (7) and Noriega, Schulte (7). Top hitters: DC–Noriega 2x3, 2B; Joseph 2x4; Jamison 2x2; Dawson 2x4; Butler 2x3.
DAVIS 10, SHELDON 0 (6)
Davis
200
224
—
10
9
0
Sheldon
000
000
—
0
1
1
D–Holgate, Gibson (6) and Duisenberg; S–Garcia, Vicente (4), Lachatelle (6) and Horn. Top hitters: D–Holgate 2x3, 2B; Paiter 2B; Lagatutta 3x4, 2B, HR; Vgo 2B.
LAGUNA CREEK 4, FLORIN 0
SOFTBALL
PLACER 12, CENTER 2
Center
100
001
—
2
4
2
Placer
073
002
—
12
15
3
C–Cobain and Boman; P–Flotin, Gluver (3) and Johnson. Top hitters: C–Harvell 2B; Begamen 2B. P–L. Johnson 3x3; Geil 3x3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Lykins 2x3, 4 RBIs.
SHELDON 11, PLEASANT GROVE 8
Sheldon
000
014
6
—
11
9
2
P. Grove
202
022
0
—
8
12
1
S–Miles, Owen, Miles, Owen and Moreno; P–Larson, Madison, Larson, Madison and Innerarity, Merrihew, Innerarity, Merrihew. Top hittters: S–Pierce 2 RBIs, 2B; Carro 2 RBIs, 2B; Oliver 2B; Fines 2B. PG–McCormack 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; Corey 3 RBIs; Garcia 2B.
CASA ROBLE 9, RIO AMERICANO 0
R. Americano
000
000
—
0
4
5
Casa Roble
011
601
—
9
10
2
R–Enos, Fletcher (5) and Overbay; C–Teese Richie (5) and Cova, Matis (5). Top hitters: R–Aguilar 2B; C–Jarman 1HR; Meek 1HR, 2 RBIs; Suter 2B; Cova 2B; Aguado 2x2.
COED TENNIS
ROSEMONT 9, GALT 0
Boys: #1 singles–Garrett, R, def. Taylor, G, 6-2, 6-1; #1 doubles–Mao/Mauricio, R, def. Gomez/Young, G, 6-4, 6-1.
Girls: #1 singles–Zhang, R, def. Orozco, G, 6-1, 6-0; #1 doubles–Le/Duong, R, def. Turner/Holgun, G, 6-1, 6-3.
Mixed doubles: Komukai/Vicente, R, def. Bastida/Kotchoan, G, 6-1, 6-0.
CORDOVA 5, UNION MINE 4
Boys: #1 singles–Khachatourian, C def. Wiltshire, U, 6-3, 6-2; #1 doubles–Fetch/Hakobyan, C, def. Pearce/Jetton, U, 6-0, 6-2.
Girls: #1 singles–Nersisyan, C, def. Sweeney, U, 6-4, 6-3; #1 doubles–Petrie/Ewert, U, def La/Wilson, C, 6-3, 6-0.
Mixed doubles: Laysone/Castro, U, def. Orlovscaia/Coffey, C, 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Monterey Trail def. Pleasant Grove 26-24, 25-13, 25-20.
Oak Ridge def. Rocklin 25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 25-12, 15-9.
