Sports

April 20, 2017 12:57 AM

Civil rights icon John Lewis to speak at Berea commencement

The Associated Press
BEREA, Ky.

A Georgia congressman who joined Martin Luther King Jr. in the historic Selma march will speak at Berea College's commencement ceremony next month.

Rep. John Lewis helped organize the march in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 that demanded an end to voter registration discrimination.

He endured attacks and beatings alongside hundreds of other peaceful protesters.

Lewis has served in Georgia's 5th District since 1987. He will address Berea's graduating students on May 7 at the school's Seabury Center.

Also addressing the students will be the Rev. Debra Wallace-Padgett, a Berea graduate who serves as an elected Bishop of the United Methodist Church in the North Alabama Conference.

Tickets are required to attend Lewis' 2 p.m. address. Wallace-Padgett will speak at morning's baccalaureate ceremony.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on 13:08

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on
Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina 17:43

Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina

Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end 18:40

Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end

View More Video

Sports Videos