Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for April 20, 2017

BASEBALL
DEL CAMPO, 4 ANTELOPE 0
Del Campo
201
001
0
—
4
8
0
Antelope
000
000
0
—
0
5
1
D–Butler, Noriega (7) and Schulte, Peters; A–Stant and Shohbozian. Top hitters: D–Jamison 2x3, 3B; Nagle 2B, 2 RBIs; Hayden 2x3.
FLORIN 16, JOHNSON 3 (5)
Johnson
000
21
—
3
4
3
Florin
741
4x
—
16
12
5
J–Lee, Corona (2) and Fonseca; F–Lee and Johnson. Top hitters: F–Wu 2x3; Lockhart 2x4, 2 RBIs; Chao 3x4, 2B, 3 RBIs.
SHELDON 12, PLEASANT GROVE 2
Sheldon
200
200
8
—
12
15
1
P. Grove
001
100
0
—
2
8
4
S–Dechaine, Carrillo (7) and Horn; PG–Herrera, C. Ellner (3), Corliss (7), Sage (7) and Poole, Bivert (7). Top hitters: S–Orellana 2x5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Carrillo 2x5, 2 RBIs; Montoya 3x4; Horn 3x4; Jedlowski 3x4; Madrigal 2B; Garcia 2B, 2 RBIs. PG–Lissade 2x3; Harris 2B; Reed 3B.
BOYS GOLF
RIVER VALLEY 209, RIO LINDA 330
9 holes at Teal Bend, par 36
Low scorers: Davis, RV, 33; Bell, RV, 34; Vierria, RL, 60; Grill, RL, 64.
PONDEROSA 219, OAKMONT 275
9 holes at Cameron Park CC, par 36
Low scorers: Fowler, P, 37; Hudert, P, 39; Jacob, O, 54.
BOYS TENNIS
JESUIT 9, MONTEREY TRAIL 0
#1 singles–Maderly, J, def. Lee, MT, 6-1, 6-0; #1 doubles–Lai/Laniza, J, def. Nady/Trum, MT, 6-2, 6-1.
LAGUNA CREEK 9, FLORIN 0
#1 singles–Haung, L, def. Lepe, F, 6-2, 6-1; #1 doubles–Li/Much, L, def. Luu/Chang, F, 6-0, 6-2.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Kennedy def. Florin 25-9, 25-17, 25-17.
