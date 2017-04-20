Sports

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for April 20, 2017

BASEBALL

DEL CAMPO, 4 ANTELOPE 0

Del Campo

201

001

0

4

8

0

Antelope

000

000

0

0

5

1

D–Butler, Noriega (7) and Schulte, Peters; A–Stant and Shohbozian. Top hitters: D–Jamison 2x3, 3B; Nagle 2B, 2 RBIs; Hayden 2x3.

FLORIN 16, JOHNSON 3 (5)

Johnson

000

21

3

4

3

Florin

741

4x

16

12

5

J–Lee, Corona (2) and Fonseca; F–Lee and Johnson. Top hitters: F–Wu 2x3; Lockhart 2x4, 2 RBIs; Chao 3x4, 2B, 3 RBIs.

SHELDON 12, PLEASANT GROVE 2

Sheldon

200

200

8

12

15

1

P. Grove

001

100

0

2

8

4

S–Dechaine, Carrillo (7) and Horn; PG–Herrera, C. Ellner (3), Corliss (7), Sage (7) and Poole, Bivert (7). Top hitters: S–Orellana 2x5, 2B, 3 RBIs; Carrillo 2x5, 2 RBIs; Montoya 3x4; Horn 3x4; Jedlowski 3x4; Madrigal 2B; Garcia 2B, 2 RBIs. PG–Lissade 2x3; Harris 2B; Reed 3B.

BOYS GOLF

RIVER VALLEY 209, RIO LINDA 330

9 holes at Teal Bend, par 36

Low scorers: Davis, RV, 33; Bell, RV, 34; Vierria, RL, 60; Grill, RL, 64.

PONDEROSA 219, OAKMONT 275

9 holes at Cameron Park CC, par 36

Low scorers: Fowler, P, 37; Hudert, P, 39; Jacob, O, 54.

BOYS TENNIS

JESUIT 9, MONTEREY TRAIL 0

#1 singles–Maderly, J, def. Lee, MT, 6-1, 6-0; #1 doubles–Lai/Laniza, J, def. Nady/Trum, MT, 6-2, 6-1.

LAGUNA CREEK 9, FLORIN 0

#1 singles–Haung, L, def. Lepe, F, 6-2, 6-1; #1 doubles–Li/Much, L, def. Luu/Chang, F, 6-0, 6-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kennedy def. Florin 25-9, 25-17, 25-17.

