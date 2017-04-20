Sports Night: 49ers open with Panthers

49ers: Season starts with Panthers; features 3 consecutive road games
The 49ers will host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 season opener on Sept. 10 at Levi’s Stadium. That will be followed by a trip to Seattle and then a Thursday game – the only prime-time affair on San Francisco’s schedule – at home against the Los Angeles Rams.
The NFL releases its 2017 schedule Thursday. The Raiders’ lineup includes three appearances on Sunday Night Football, one Monday night game and one Thursday night matchup. They also face the defending-champion New England Patriots in Mexico City.
With one week to go before the NFL draft kicks off, analysts discuss who they think the Raiders will select with their 24th overall pick. Most think it will be a defensive player, but one has a highly rated player falling to Oakland.
The journeyman center has emerged as important offseason signing, given Andrew Bogut’s departure. His quirky personality and explosive, energetic game are fitting nicely in Golden State’s locker room and on the court.
Luke Bornn has been a visiting scholar and professor at Harvard in the Department of Statistics. He was hired as the Kings’ vice president of strategy and analytics, filling the void left by Roland Beech’s departure this week.
Making his first big league appearance in nearly seven years, Cesar Valdez allows three runs and five hits in four innings, strikes out four and walks two for the A’s in a 9-6 win over the visiting Mariners on Thursday night.
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is named to Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list. Former coach Jim Harbaugh commends Kaepernick for having “boldly and courageously confronted perceived inequalities in our social-justice system.”
David Desharnais scores late in the first overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, pushing the defending Western Conference champions to the brink of playoff elimination. The Oilers lead the series 3-2. Game 6 is Saturday night in San Jose.
