Sports Night: Bumgarner hurt in accident

Giants: Madison Bumgarner lands on DL after dirt bike accident
Giants ace left-hander Bumgarner is put on the disabled list for the first time in his big league career after a dirt bike accident sends him to the hospital with bruised ribs and a sprained joint in his pitching shoulder.
Story, Blackmon power Rockies to 6-5 win over Giants
Trevor Story hits his first career grand slam and Charlie Blackmon lines an inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run fourth inning, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Johnny Cueto and the Giants 6-5 on a rainy night. Brandon Belt homers for San Francisco.
A’s: Alonso, Plouffe homer to keep Oakland rolling past Mariners 3-1
Yonder Alonso and Trevor Plouffe homer as the A’s beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1. Stephen Vogt drives in a run and Santiago Casilla records his third save of the season.
Kings: Sacramento gains needed front-office experience with hiring of Scott Perry
The Sacramento Kings hired Scott Perry as the team’s vice president of basketball operations, the team announces Friday afternoon. Perry, 53, will report directly to Kings general manager Vlade Divac and will assist in day-to-day basketball matters, including the draft, free agency and personnel decisions. Divac will have final say on all basketball decisions.
NBA playoffs: Westbrook’s triple-double leads Thunder past Rockets 115-113
Russell Westbrook scores 32 points in a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off the Houston Rockets 115-113 on Friday night to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the first-round Western Conference playoff series. James Harden scores 44 for Houston.
Today’s video: Christian Brothers senior makes ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10 with bizarre play
Hometown report: Michigan’s DJ Wilson to decide if NBA draft pool is warm enough to dive in
DJ Wilson, the 6-foot-10 forward for the University of Michigan by way of Capital Christian High School in Sacramento, is leaping into the NBA draft pool, though he has not hired an agent.
Republic FC: Who’s in goal for Sacramento? One day it’s Jakubek, the next it’s Newton
Five games into the 2017 USL season, Republic FC is alternating between Dominik Jakubek and Evan Newton at goalkeeper. The situation is rare, but both Jakubek and Newton are magnanimous in accepting coach Paul Buckle’s decision.
MMA: Ronda Rousey announces engagement to fighter Travis Browne
Forget the octagon, Ronda Rousey is buzzing about a ring after announcing her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.
