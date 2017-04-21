Sports

April 21, 2017 11:10 PM

Friday’s High School Scoreboard for April 21, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 14, MESA VERDE

Capital Chrstian

200

423

3

00

14

17

0

Mesa verde

010

020

0

00

3

4

4

C–Graber 2B, 3 RBIs; Carter 2B, 2 RBIs; Bachelier 4 RBIs; M–Motheral 2B, 2 RBIs, 1HR.

SHELDON 5, PLEASANT GROVE 2

Pleasant Grove

101

000

0

2

3

3

Sheldon

012

101

-

5

5

1

P–Brazzle, Ellner (3), Caton (5) and Bivert; S–Jedlowski, Lacahpelle (7) and Horn. Top hitters: P–Harris 2B; Ellner 2B.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

