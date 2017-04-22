Sports

April 22, 2017 8:27 PM

Senzatela, Story key Rockies' 12-3 win over Giants

By DENNIS GEORGATOS Associated Press
DENVER

Antonio Senzatela got his third win in four major league starts, Trevor Story homered for the second straight night and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 12-3 Saturday night.

Charlie Blackmon tripled and homered and Mark Reynolds also homered for the Rockies, who have won five of six and can sweep the Giants with a win Sunday. San Francisco has lost five of six and dropped to 6-12 overall, worst in the NL.

Senzatela (3-0) allowed four hits and struck out three while walking none. The rookie right-hander was buoyed early as the Rockies got three runs in the first inning, capped by Reynolds' fifth homer of the season.

Matt Moore (1-3) went four innings and allowed six runs and nine hits, including home runs by Story and Blackmon during a three-run fourth.

