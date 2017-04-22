Sports

April 22, 2017 10:58 PM

Sports Night: Warriors come from behind

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

NBA playoffs: Warriors take 3-0 series lead over Blazers with 119-113 win

Stephen Curry scores 34 points, Klay Thompson adds 24 and the short-handed Golden State Warriors overcome a slow start to take a 3-0 lead in their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 119-113 victory. The Warriors win without Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr.

Kings: Season report card: Tale of two halves for players, coach, GM

With the NBA draft still nearly two months away, we evaluate the past season’s performance by the 15 players who remain on the the Sacramento Kings’ roster, and those who may not be back next season.

Voisin: GM Vlade Divac in charge, and plugging holes in Kings front office

Kings GM adds analytics expert and highly regarded personnel executive as his right-hand man. Luke Bornn and Scott Perry arrive with impressive portfolios and plenty of experience.

NBA LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

49ers: Diverse background makes Ahkello Witherspoon intriguing draft prospect

Christian Brothers High School graduate Ahkello Witherspoon is being eyed by scouts as a press cornerback entering the upcoming NFL draft. Weighing less than 100 pounds as a high school freshman, Witherspoon was a late arrival to the game of football. He’s now 200 pounds and on the brink of a pro career.

Today’s video: Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2

A’s: Rosales, Healy homer; Oakland beats Seattle for fifth straight

Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy each homer in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitches six innings of two-run ball and the A’s beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.

Giants: Senzatela, Story key Rockies’ 12-3 win over San Francisco

Antonio Senzatela earns his third win in four major league starts, Trevor Story homers for the second straight night and the Colorado Rockies beat the Giants 12-3.

Mac Williamson ‘not holding back at all’ as he joins River Cats on rehab assignment

Williamson is recovering from a strained left quad suffered in spring training. He played two rehab games at High-A San Jose before transferring to Sacramento, where he starts in left field Saturday night.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

NHL playoffs: Oilers eliminate Sharks with 3-1 win in Game 6

Leon Draisaitl and Anton Slepyshev score on breakaways in the opening minutes of the second period and the Edmonton Oilers advance to the second round of the playoffs with a 3-1 victory in Game 6 over the San Jose Sharks.

Republic FC: Sacramento falls 2-0 to Portland for third straight loss

Republic FC drops its third straight match, missing shots in the second half in a 2-0 loss Saturday at Papa Murphy’s Park

High schools: Painful injuries can’t pin Bella Vista wrestler Alex Hedrick

Bella Vista High School wrestler Alex Hedrick overcomes two dislocated shoulders to win the CIF state girls 121-pound wrestling championship, place silver in the national tournament.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2 1:29

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2
Christian Brothers senior makes 'SportsCenter' Top 10 with bizarre play 0:22

Christian Brothers senior makes 'SportsCenter' Top 10 with bizarre play
River Cats Christian Arroyo leads the PCL in hitting 2:11

River Cats Christian Arroyo leads the PCL in hitting

View More Video

Sports Videos