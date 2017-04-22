Sports Night: Warriors come from behind

NBA playoffs: Warriors take 3-0 series lead over Blazers with 119-113 win
Stephen Curry scores 34 points, Klay Thompson adds 24 and the short-handed Golden State Warriors overcome a slow start to take a 3-0 lead in their playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 119-113 victory. The Warriors win without Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr.
Kings: Season report card: Tale of two halves for players, coach, GM
With the NBA draft still nearly two months away, we evaluate the past season’s performance by the 15 players who remain on the the Sacramento Kings’ roster, and those who may not be back next season.
Voisin: GM Vlade Divac in charge, and plugging holes in Kings front office
Kings GM adds analytics expert and highly regarded personnel executive as his right-hand man. Luke Bornn and Scott Perry arrive with impressive portfolios and plenty of experience.
NBA LINKS
49ers: Diverse background makes Ahkello Witherspoon intriguing draft prospect
Christian Brothers High School graduate Ahkello Witherspoon is being eyed by scouts as a press cornerback entering the upcoming NFL draft. Weighing less than 100 pounds as a high school freshman, Witherspoon was a late arrival to the game of football. He’s now 200 pounds and on the brink of a pro career.
Today’s video: Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Leonard Fournette at No. 2
A’s: Rosales, Healy homer; Oakland beats Seattle for fifth straight
Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy each homer in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitches six innings of two-run ball and the A’s beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3.
Giants: Senzatela, Story key Rockies’ 12-3 win over San Francisco
Antonio Senzatela earns his third win in four major league starts, Trevor Story homers for the second straight night and the Colorado Rockies beat the Giants 12-3.
Mac Williamson ‘not holding back at all’ as he joins River Cats on rehab assignment
Williamson is recovering from a strained left quad suffered in spring training. He played two rehab games at High-A San Jose before transferring to Sacramento, where he starts in left field Saturday night.
MLB LINKS
NHL playoffs: Oilers eliminate Sharks with 3-1 win in Game 6
Leon Draisaitl and Anton Slepyshev score on breakaways in the opening minutes of the second period and the Edmonton Oilers advance to the second round of the playoffs with a 3-1 victory in Game 6 over the San Jose Sharks.
Republic FC: Sacramento falls 2-0 to Portland for third straight loss
Republic FC drops its third straight match, missing shots in the second half in a 2-0 loss Saturday at Papa Murphy’s Park
High schools: Painful injuries can’t pin Bella Vista wrestler Alex Hedrick
Bella Vista High School wrestler Alex Hedrick overcomes two dislocated shoulders to win the CIF state girls 121-pound wrestling championship, place silver in the national tournament.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments