Sports

April 23, 2017 5:22 PM

Kentucky's Diallo, who sat out last season, to enter draft

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Kentucky guard Hamidou Diallo, a January enrollee who did not play last season for the Wildcats, has submitted his name for the NBA draft, but will not an agent while deciding whether to remain in the process or return to school.

The 6-foot-5 freshman said in a release Sunday that he wanted to "keep all doors open" and see where his game is. Hamidou practiced with Kentucky and was eligible to play after graduating last May from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, but chose not to in order to learn the college game and focus on school.

The New York native is the sixth Wildcat to enter the draft but one of two not to hire an agent. Hamidou and forward Bam Adebayo must decide by May 24.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on 13:08

Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on
Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina 17:43

Final Four postgame: Another championship chance spells relief for North Carolina

Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end 18:40

Final Four postgame: South Carolina players, coach reflect on improbable run's end

View More Video

Sports Videos