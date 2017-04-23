Sports Night: S.F. streets honor 49ers

Sunday Drive: Streets around Candlestick to honor 49ers greats
Joe Montana asks city officials that the street named after him, Joe Montana Drive, also include Dwight Clark. The former 49ers receiver recently was diagnosed with ALS. Several other 49ers and Giants players were honored.
Today’s video: Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Mitch Trubisky at No. 2
Giants: With loss to Rockies, S.F. matches franchise-worst record through 19 games
The Giants are victims of a Colorado Rockies sweep, losing 8-0 on Sunday. With that, San Francisco falls to 6-13, which ties their worst record through 19 games in franchise history. They also started 6-13 in 1983.
A’s: Triggs finally loses, but Oakland has positive results on homestand
A’s starter Andrew Triggs drops his first game of the season in an 11-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Still, the A’s finish a seven-game homestand 5-2 and are second in the American League West.
MLB LINKS
River Cats: Michael Morse, rehabbing in Sacramento, hopes to spark struggling Giants
Morse, a 2014 postseason hero, joined the River Cats on Saturday as he recovers from a hamstring injury in spring training. He wants to help a Giants team with a struggling lineup and an outfield depleted by injuries.
Some NBA playoff rosters look more like lists of walking wounded
Several NBA players, including All-Stars Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin, have missed time this postseason. Here’s a look at some key players who have been forced out of action.
NBA playoffs: James helps Cavaliers sweep Pacers
LeBron James makes a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left Sunday and the Cleveland Cavaliers hang on for a 106-102 series-clinching victory at Indiana. By winning his 21st consecutive first-round game, James breaks a tie with Michael Cooper, Magic Johnson and James Worthy for the longest streak under the NBA's current playoff format.
NASCAR: Larson to start out front on wet Bristol track
Kyle Larson, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader, has pole position for Monday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Friday’s qualifying was washed out by rain, putting the Elk Grove native at the front of the lineup.
Sharks: End of season could also bring end to Thornton-Marleau era
The end of another season in San Jose could be the end of an era after the Sharks were eliminated by Edmonton on Saturday. With longtime stalwarts Patrick Marleau and Joe Thornton heading into potential free agency this summer at age 37, the Sharks could have a very different look next season.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments