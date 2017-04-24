Sports

April 24, 2017 7:00 PM

Sports Night: Big Eddie ready for NFL draft

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

NFL: Placer’s Eddie Vanderdoes ready to move up

This weekend, when the NFL draft takes center stage for America’s favorite sport, the Placer High School grad will have a horde of followers in tow.

Today’s video: John Lynch: Mock draft ‘exercises are invaluable’

49ers: ‘You can’t play scared,’ Lynch says about first-ever draft

John Lynch bucks 49ers tradition on Monday by holding his pre-draft press conference inside the team's draft room and says the team will be ready for multiple scenarios Thursday.

Giants: S.F. calls up River Cats’ Christian Arroyo

The River Cats’ Christian Arroyo is headed to the big leagues after his impressive performances.

Prep Notes: Franklin baseball playing beyond its years

Coach Bryan Kilby anticipated a competitive baseball team this spring, but this has exceeded expectations.

Fishing Line: Stripers headline in several rivers

Here are the best places to fish in the Sacramento region, Northern California and beyond for the week of April 24.

Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2

