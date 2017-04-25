Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 25, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
SOFTBALL
SHELDON 5, MONTEREY TRAIL 0
Monterey Trail
000
000
—
0
2
3
Sheldon
200
03-
—
7
10
0
M–Corona and Carter; S–Owen, Miles (5) and Moreno. Top hitters: S–Moreno 2 RBIs, 2B; Caro 2 RBIs; Fines 3B.
ST. FRANCIS 7, PLEASANT GROVE 0
Pleasant Grove
000
000
—
0
4
1
St. Francis
000
043
—
7
11
1
P–Madison and Innerarity; S–Caldwell and Perkins. Top hitters: P–Monte Ve Laca 2x3; S–Little 2x3; Washburn 2x3.
BOYS TENNIS
Metro league single tournament 2nd finalist; Semi-Finals
#1 singles–Lin, Kennedy def. Silva, Laguna Creek, 6-3, 6-4; Haung, Laguna Creek, def. Hon, McClatchy, 6-0, 6-3.
