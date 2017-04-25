Sports

Tuesday’s High School Scoreboard for April 25, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

SHELDON 5, MONTEREY TRAIL 0

Monterey Trail

000

000

0

2

3

Sheldon

200

03-

7

10

0

M–Corona and Carter; S–Owen, Miles (5) and Moreno. Top hitters: S–Moreno 2 RBIs, 2B; Caro 2 RBIs; Fines 3B.

ST. FRANCIS 7, PLEASANT GROVE 0

Pleasant Grove

000

000

0

4

1

St. Francis

000

043

7

11

1

P–Madison and Innerarity; S–Caldwell and Perkins. Top hitters: P–Monte Ve Laca 2x3; S–Little 2x3; Washburn 2x3.

BOYS TENNIS

Metro league single tournament 2nd finalist; Semi-Finals

#1 singles–Lin, Kennedy def. Silva, Laguna Creek, 6-3, 6-4; Haung, Laguna Creek, def. Hon, McClatchy, 6-0, 6-3.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

