Sports Night: Giants fall 2-1 to Dodgers

Giants: Kershaw strikes out seven to lead L.A. past S.F.
Clayton Kershaw strikes out seven over seven innings in another impressive performance at San Francisco’s home ballpark, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Giants 2-1 to end a four-game losing streak against their rival.
S.F. ace Bumgarner won’t need surgery on pitching shoulder
Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner will not require surgery on his sprained pitching shoulder and is scheduled to begin light rehab activities in four or five days. While there is no timetable for Bumgarner’s return, he is likely to miss approximately two months.
A’s: Calhoun’s single in 11th leads Angels to victory
Kole Calhoun rips a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the A’s. Jesse Hahn pitched eight innings for the A’s as the game remained scoreless until Oakland’s Josh Phegley and L.A.’s Mike Trout hit solo homers in the 10th.
49ers draft crush: And the winner is ...
Solomon Thomas, a defensive end out of Stanford, is the epitome of what coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are seeking to do in Year 1 with the 49ers, which is to reset the culture on a team that won two games last season.
Today’s video: Why the 49ers could draft Solomon Thomas at No. 2
Voisin: Warrior fans, you may not be able to ride Kerr’s back to a championship
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr checked out of the playoff games because of his chronically ailing back. He’s had surgery, been sidelined with headaches and has left the best team in the NBA without one of its greatest strengths, the mind behind the players.
NBA playoffs: Rockets advance with 105-99 win over Thunder
James Harden scores 34 points and his supporting cast helps the Houston Rockets overcome a 47-point game by Russell Westbrook to get a 105-99 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder and advance to the Western Conference semifinals.
California harness racing loses its best friend; Alan Horowitz was 73
Alan Horowitz, who led California horsemen for 36 years, dies at age 73. He brought harness racing back to Sacramento.
Local colleges: Sacramento State baseball seeks consistency in home stretch of season
The Hornets (21-20, 6-9 Western Athletic Conference) sit No. 6 in the conference standings. With the top six teams qualifying for the WAC Tournament, they’ll hope to hold on to that playoff spot as they finish the season with three more three-game series.
Golf: Future of Auburn Valley course hangs in the balance
There are multiple potential buyers interested in Auburn Valley Golf Club. Placer Land Trust recently made public its interest in obtaining the 175-acre parcel if a viable course owner doesn’t emerge.
NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of the season
Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR’s most popular driver, will retire after the end of the 2017 season. His father, Dale, was also one of the sport’s most popular stars. He was killed while driving in the Daytona 500 in 2001.
