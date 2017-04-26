Sports Night: Giants top Dodgers in 10th

Giants: S.F. rallies from three runs down to stun Dodgers in 10 innings
Hunter Pence hits a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to complete the Giants’ rally from 3-0 down in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at AT&T Park.
A’s: Shoemaker gets first victory since head injury in Angels’ win
Matt Shoemaker gets his first win since having brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive last season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the A’s 8-5 on Wednesday night. A’s outfielder Matt Joyce homers and was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
49ers: Armstead could shoulder load as primary pass rusher
Arik Armstead, the 49ers’ 2015 first-round draft pick, said he’s feeling healthy after having surgery to repair a shoulder that’s bothered him since his playing days at Pleasant Grove High. He’s been lining up at several positions along the front this offseason, most prominently as the defense’s primary pass rusher.
Raiders: Oakland will likely get defensive with 24th pick of NFL draft
With his offense already stocked, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie will likely use the 24th overall pick in Thursday’s NFL draft for an impact player on defense – probably at inside linebacker.
Today’s video: A look back at the Raiders' recent first- and second-round picks
NFL draft: A look at former Sacramento-area high school stars hoping for the call
Here’s a look at some of the top former Sacramento-area high school football players entering the 2017 NFL draft and where they might be selected in the seven rounds.
Matt Barrows’ 2017 NFL mock draft: It’s anybody’s guess after Browns, 49ers pick
Matt Barrows, The Sacramento Bee’s 49ers beat writer, forecasts the 2017 NFL draft from the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints at No. 32.
NBA playoffs: Celtics beat Bulls to take 3-2 lead in series
Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley score 24 for the top-seeded Boston Celtics in a 108-97 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. After the road team won each of the first four games, the Celtics win at home in Game 5 to earn a chance to eliminate the Bulls on Friday in Chicago.
Tennis: Sharapova wins 1st match on return from 15-month doping ban
Maria Sharapova wins her first match on return from a 15-month doping ban, beating Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-3 in the opening round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.
