April 27, 2017 10:48 PM

Sports Night: 49ers draft Thomas, Foster

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

49ers: Lynch snags former classmate Thomas, hard-hitting Foster in Round 1

The picks were Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster, but the man who got the loudest cheers from 49ers fans was John Lynch. Coming off like someone who’s been running drafts for decades, San Francisco’s neophyte general manager pulled off draft-day trades to get the guy he wanted a pick later and also a talent who slid due to controversy.

Today’s video: Meet 49ers’ No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas

Raiders: Oakland selects Conley with 24th pick, ignoring rape allegations

The Raiders select former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley with the 24th pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday. Conley was selected while under added scrutiny after sexual assault allegations were levied against him earlier this week.

NFL draft: Offensive draft early, QBs prized after Garrett is No. 1

With defensive studs everywhere in this draft, NFL teams go on the offensive. The top of the draft was predictable: Roger Goodell gets booed, then Myles Garrett is picked first by the Cleveland Browns. Eight of the first 12 players picked play offense.

A’s: Nolasco, Norris lead Angels to victory

Ricky Nolasco throws 5 2/3 solid innings for the Los Angeles Angels, who sweep the A’s with a 2-1 victory at home Thursday night.

Giants: Urias makes solid 2017 debut as Dodgers win in 10

Run-scoring singles by Andrew Toles and Justin Turner in the 10th inning lead the Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the Giants after Los Angeles pitcher Julio Urias makes a solid start in his 2017 debut.

NBA playoffs: Spurs beats Grizzlies in Game 6 to advance

Kawhi Leonard scores 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs advance to the Western Conference semifinals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 103-96 Thursday night to take the series 4-2.

NBA playoffs: Raptors blow 25-point lead but beat Bucks to move on

DeMar DeRozan scores 32 points and the Toronto Raptors squander a 25-point lead late in the third quarter before holding on for a 92-89 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to take their first-round playoff series in six games.

Ground broken for Jackie Robinson Museum after decade-long halt

Ground has been broken in New York City for the Jackie Robinson Museum after a 10-year wait caused by the Great Recession.

