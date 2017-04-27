Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for April 27, 2017

Sports

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

PLEASANT GROVE 11, GRANT 1

Grant

000

100

1

4

4

Pleasant Grove

090

011

11

12

0

G–Sole, Andrade (2) and J. Hernandez; S.Ellner, Verma (6) and Bivert, Poole (6). Top Hitters: P–S. Ellner 2B, 2 RBIs; Weber 2x2, 3B, 2 RBIs; Brazzle 3x4; Corliss 2x3.

DEL CAMPO 7, OAKMONT 1

Oakmont

100

000

1

6

0

Del Campo

012

121

7

10

1

O–Blatni8ck, Nichols (4), Bergstom (5), Herman (6) and Salisburry; D–Butler, Ansel (5) and Noriega. Top hitters: O–Acrea 2x3; Salaiz 2x3; D–Gil 2B; Noriega 2x3; Jameson 2x3, 2 RBIs, 1HR; Ansel 2x3.

ELK GROVE 9, SHELDON 3

Elk Grove

320

400

0

9

12

3

Sheldon

110

001

0

3

6

1

Lamb, Zalsky (5) and Kolb; Jedlowski, Hughes (3), Orellana (4) and Horn. Top hitters: EG–Brown 3x4; Carlson 2B; Smithorst 3x4, 2 2B; Williams 3x4. S–Madrigal 2x4, 2B.

SOFTBALL

DAVIS 7, ST. FRANCIS 0

Davis

000

043

0

7

8

1

St. Francis

000

000

0

0

3

2

Steenbergen and Inouye; Kanemasu, Caldwell (5) and Perkins. Top hitters: D–McIsaac 2x3; Andrews 2x4.

CASA ROBLE 7, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 6

Christian Brothers

220

020

0

6

6

3

Casa Roble

211

102

-

7

8

2

CB–Burkholder and Gruber; CR–Meek, Teese (5) and Cova. Top hitters: CB–Hays 2B, Mendoza 3B; CR–Suter 2x4; Meek 3x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Bittle 2B; Bossman 2B.

SHELDON 8, FRANKLIN 0

Franklin

000

000

0

1

1

Sheldon

102

203

8

11

0

F–Keinath and Sarnecki; S–Miles, Owen (6) and Moreno. Top hitters: S–Miles 2 RBIs, 1 HR’ Barron 2 RBIs; Fines 3B; Oliver 2B; Brown 2B.

Tuesday April 25, 2017

DAVIS 10, ELK GROVE 0

Davis

010

63

0

8

0

Elk Grove

000

00

0

3

2

D–Dusresne and Inouye. Top hitters: D–Andrews 2x4; Swimley 3x3.

BOYS GOLF

COLEFAX 242,BEAR RIVER 256

C–Billes 45; Smith 46; B–ALdrich 44; Hunter 47.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

