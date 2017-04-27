Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for April 27, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
PLEASANT GROVE 11, GRANT 1
Grant
000
100
—
1
4
4
Pleasant Grove
090
011
—
11
12
0
G–Sole, Andrade (2) and J. Hernandez; S.Ellner, Verma (6) and Bivert, Poole (6). Top Hitters: P–S. Ellner 2B, 2 RBIs; Weber 2x2, 3B, 2 RBIs; Brazzle 3x4; Corliss 2x3.
DEL CAMPO 7, OAKMONT 1
Oakmont
100
000
—
1
6
0
Del Campo
012
121
—
7
10
1
O–Blatni8ck, Nichols (4), Bergstom (5), Herman (6) and Salisburry; D–Butler, Ansel (5) and Noriega. Top hitters: O–Acrea 2x3; Salaiz 2x3; D–Gil 2B; Noriega 2x3; Jameson 2x3, 2 RBIs, 1HR; Ansel 2x3.
ELK GROVE 9, SHELDON 3
Elk Grove
320
400
0
—
9
12
3
Sheldon
110
001
0
—
3
6
1
Lamb, Zalsky (5) and Kolb; Jedlowski, Hughes (3), Orellana (4) and Horn. Top hitters: EG–Brown 3x4; Carlson 2B; Smithorst 3x4, 2 2B; Williams 3x4. S–Madrigal 2x4, 2B.
SOFTBALL
DAVIS 7, ST. FRANCIS 0
Davis
000
043
0
—
7
8
1
St. Francis
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
Steenbergen and Inouye; Kanemasu, Caldwell (5) and Perkins. Top hitters: D–McIsaac 2x3; Andrews 2x4.
CASA ROBLE 7, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 6
Christian Brothers
220
020
0
—
6
6
3
Casa Roble
211
102
-
—
7
8
2
CB–Burkholder and Gruber; CR–Meek, Teese (5) and Cova. Top hitters: CB–Hays 2B, Mendoza 3B; CR–Suter 2x4; Meek 3x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Bittle 2B; Bossman 2B.
SHELDON 8, FRANKLIN 0
Franklin
000
000
—
0
1
1
Sheldon
102
203
—
8
11
0
F–Keinath and Sarnecki; S–Miles, Owen (6) and Moreno. Top hitters: S–Miles 2 RBIs, 1 HR’ Barron 2 RBIs; Fines 3B; Oliver 2B; Brown 2B.
Tuesday April 25, 2017
DAVIS 10, ELK GROVE 0
Davis
010
63
—
0
8
0
Elk Grove
000
00
—
0
3
2
D–Dusresne and Inouye. Top hitters: D–Andrews 2x4; Swimley 3x3.
BOYS GOLF
COLEFAX 242,BEAR RIVER 256
C–Billes 45; Smith 46; B–ALdrich 44; Hunter 47.
