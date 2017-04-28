Sports Night: 49ers draft Witherspoon

49ers: San Francisco takes CB Ahkello Witherspoon, QB C.J. Beathard in Round 3
Two years after drafting Arik Armstead in the first round, the San Francisco 49ers take another Sacramento area product on Friday, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who played at Christian Brothers High School.
Today’s video: Meet Ahkello Witherspoon, 49ers 3rd-round pick and Sacramento’s own super bloomer
Surprise! 49ers grab a quarterback, C.J. Beathard, in Round 3
The 49ers, who took long looks at the most prominent quarterbacks in this year’s draft, end up taking a more obscure one -- C.J. Beathard from Iowa.
Raiders: Oakland selects former Placer standout Eddie Vanderdoes in 3rd round
In the third round of the draft, the Raiders select former Placer High School standout Eddie Vanderdoes, a defensive tackle from UCLA with the 88th pick. One round earlier, the Raiders picked safety Obi Melifonwu of Connecticut.
Raiders’ pick Gareon Conley arrives in Oakland talking football, not about ‘issue’
Oakland selects Conley, a cornerback from Ohio State, with the 24th overall pick Thursday. Conley arrives amid allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Cleveland hotel earlier this month. The Raiders hold a press conference to introduce Conley on Friday at their headquarters.
Giants: Rookie Arroyo powers San Francisco to 4-3 win over Padres
Rookie Christian Arroyo homers and Brandon Belt has three hits including a double as the Giants defeat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Friday. Mark Melancon picks up a save.
Bumgarner suffered AC sprain, out 3 months
Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, who earlier this month injured his left throwing shoulder in a dirt-biking accident, starts rehab for the injury and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.
A’s: Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in Oakland’s 5th straight loss
Charlie Morton strikes out a career-high 12, George Springer singles home the tying run in his return from a leg injury that caused him to miss four games and the Houston Astros rally for a 9-4 win to send the A’s to their fifth straight loss.
MLB LINKS
Hometown report: Bay Area runner on track at making history in sub-4 minute mile
Cooper Teare of St. Joseph High School in Alameda sets aim at running the mile in less than 4-minutes in Saturday’s Sacramento Meet of Champions. Can he become just the fourth prep to do it?
NBA playoffs: Bradley scores 23, Celtics eliminate Bulls 105-83
Avery Bradley scores 23 points and the hot-shooting Boston Celtics pound the Chicago Bulls 105-83 to clinch their first-round series 4-2 on Friday night.
NBA playoffs: John Wall scores 42 points, Wizards knock out Hawks 115-99
John Wall scores 42 points, Bradley Beal adds 31 and the Washington Wizards withstand a furious Atlanta comeback to close out the Hawks, winning the opening-round playoff series 4-2.
NBA playoffs: Paul scores 29, Clippers beat Jazz 98-93 to force Game 7
Chris Paul scores 29 and the Los Angeles Clippers stave off elimination with a 98-93 win over the Utah Jazz to force the series into a seventh game. The Clippers will play host in the do-or-die series finale on Sunday.
Motor sports: Kyle Larson considers himself ‘last true racer left’
Elk Grove native Kyle Larson, NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series’ current points leader, is not shy to compare himself to some of the sport’s greats.
Sports Extra
On the air
