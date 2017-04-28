Sports

April 28, 2017 11:08 PM

Friday’s High School Scoreboard for April 28, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

SHELDON 7, FRANKLIN 1 (7)

Franklin

000

010

0

1

4

2

Sheldon

010

240

X

7

8

1

Gibbons, Johnson (5) and Giglio; Dechaine and Horn. Top Hitters: F–Blanton 3B; Stevens 2x3. S–Orellana 2x4.

JESUIT 16, PLEASANT GROVE 9

Jesuit

443

014

0

16

20

4

Pleasant Grove

034

011

0

9

10

4

Benbrook, Wolger (4), Broncos (7) and Susan, Shields (4); Cogswell, C. Ellner (2), Sage (3), Brazzle (5), Verma (5), Herrera (6), Caton (6), Corliss (7) and Bivert. Top Hitters: J–Baker 4x5, 2B, 5 runs; Hernandez 3x4; Hagopian 4x4, 2 2B, 5 RBIs; Shields 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Panson 2x4. PG–Lissade 2x4, 3B, 5 RBIs; Harris 2x3; Bivert 2x3, 2B; Weber 2x4, 2B.

MARYSVILLE 3, CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 1

Capital Christian

000

100

0

1

6

1

Marysville

002

001

x

3

5

0

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'He lives and dies football': Meet C.J. Beathard, 49ers' 3rd-round QB pick from Iowa

'He lives and dies football': Meet C.J. Beathard, 49ers' 3rd-round QB pick from Iowa 0:48

'He lives and dies football': Meet C.J. Beathard, 49ers' 3rd-round QB pick from Iowa

Meet Ahkello Witherspoon, 49ers 3rd-round pick and Sacramento's own super bloomer 1:00

Meet Ahkello Witherspoon, 49ers 3rd-round pick and Sacramento's own super bloomer
Saints called Foster to draft him. Then he saw the 49ers on the other line. 0:48

Saints called Foster to draft him. Then he saw the 49ers on the other line.

View More Video

Sports Videos