Friday’s High School Scoreboard for April 28, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
BASEBALL
SHELDON 7, FRANKLIN 1 (7)
Franklin
000
010
0
—
1
4
2
Sheldon
010
240
X
—
7
8
1
Gibbons, Johnson (5) and Giglio; Dechaine and Horn. Top Hitters: F–Blanton 3B; Stevens 2x3. S–Orellana 2x4.
JESUIT 16, PLEASANT GROVE 9
Jesuit
443
014
0
—
16
20
4
Pleasant Grove
034
011
0
—
9
10
4
Benbrook, Wolger (4), Broncos (7) and Susan, Shields (4); Cogswell, C. Ellner (2), Sage (3), Brazzle (5), Verma (5), Herrera (6), Caton (6), Corliss (7) and Bivert. Top Hitters: J–Baker 4x5, 2B, 5 runs; Hernandez 3x4; Hagopian 4x4, 2 2B, 5 RBIs; Shields 2x4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Panson 2x4. PG–Lissade 2x4, 3B, 5 RBIs; Harris 2x3; Bivert 2x3, 2B; Weber 2x4, 2B.
MARYSVILLE 3, CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 1
Capital Christian
000
100
0
—
1
6
1
Marysville
002
001
x
—
3
5
0
CALL IN YOUR SCORES
Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.
