May 01, 2017 9:57 AM

Omaha to host Olympic swim trials for 4th time, in 2020

By ERIC OLSON AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb.

The U.S. Olympic swim trials will be held in Omaha in 2020, the fourth straight time Nebraska's largest city will host the event.

USA Swimming interim executive director Mike Unger made the announcement at the CenturyLink Center on Monday during a news conference that included Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Fueled by the rise of superstar Michael Phelps, the swim trials have evolved into a major arena spectacle since first coming to Omaha in 2008. All 15 sessions of the 2016 trials sold out, and attendance topped 200,000 for the first time.

About 1,800 swimmers qualify for the trials, where they compete for spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

