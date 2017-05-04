IOC VP Coates confident ahead of Australian Olympic vote

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, IOC Vice President John Coates delivers a speech during the closing plenary session of the IOC Debriefing of the Olympic Games Rio 2016, in Tokyo. The IOC could lose one of its most influential officials when Coates faces the first opposition to his leadership in Australia. Coates, who has been president of Australian Olympic Committee for 27 years and who heads the IOC’s coordination commission for the 2020 Tokyo Games, faces Danni Roche in a secret vote at the AOC's annual general meeting on Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Sydney. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo