Kenya Olympic committee elections called off at last minute

The Kenyan Olympic committee elections have been called off on the day they were supposed to take place after one of the sports federations barred from voting obtained a court order.
Paul Tergat was set to be elected unopposed as the new head of the troubled National Olympic Committee of Kenya on Friday after incumbent Kip Keino failed to secure a nomination.
The elections were suspended after the taekwondo federation, whose officials were prevented from standing as candidates or voting, went to court.
The elections are being overseen by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy in Kenya, which barred Stephen Arap Soi and two of his colleagues from Kenya Taekwondo.
Soi is one of four Kenyan officials facing theft charges in a scandal over missing money and equipment at last year's Olympics.
Comments