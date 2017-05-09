Sports

May 09, 2017 11:08 PM

Sports Night: Barkley talks tough topics

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Voisin: Charles Barkley’s TNT series hits home on race, religion and sexuality

TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley’s docuseries “American Race” is a quick, bus tour with stops in Baltimore, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

NBA playoffs: Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT

Danny Green scores seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

A’s: Escobar hits three-run homer, drives in four as Angels win

Yunel Escobar hits a three-run homer and has four RBIs, Albert Pujols and Ben Revere each hit solo shots and the Los Angeles Angels beat the A’s 7-3 despite two homers from Yonder Alonso.

Giants: Wheeler pitches resurgent Mets to another victory

Zack Wheeler pitches two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homers and New York scores four times in the first inning Tuesday on the way to a 6-1 victory over the reeling Giants, who are outhit 13-2 and have lost five in a row.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

49ers: Former general manager endorses QB C.J. Beathard

Scot McCloughan, who ran the 49ers’ personnel department from 2005-10, said he had the Iowa quarterback pegged as a third rounder.

NFL oddsmakers like Raiders but are not high on 49ers

Two oddsmakers give favorable ratings to the Raiders but have the 49ers tied at the bottom with the Cleveland Browns.

Golf: Unlikely dream run leads to PGA Tour berth for local club pro

Tom Morton, Haggin Oaks’ director of player development, posted six match-play wins last week to earn a spot in the Barracuda Championship in August.

Cal rugby player from El Dorado Hills paralyzed during national championship match

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Robert Paylor, a rugby player from El Dorado Hills who was paralyzed during a national championship match while playing for Cal.

Who’s your daddy? Comparing careers of athletes and their juniors

In the sports world, several juniors have tried to follow in their father’s footsteps. Some have outplayed pops, others couldn’t top dad’s legacy.

NHL playoffs: Karlsson leads Senators past Rangers into East finals

Erik Karlsson has a goal and an assist to help the Ottawa Senators advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a 4-2 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 6 of their series.

Fishing Report for the week of May 8

Here are the best places to fish in the Sacramento region, Northern California and beyond for the week of May 8.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player

Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player 0:50

Jesuit High athletes send get-well-soon video to paralyzed Rugby player
Sacramento cyclist does a little bit of everything when his team is in California 3:14

Sacramento cyclist does a little bit of everything when his team is in California
Bay Area baseball: Week in review for A's and Giants 1:04

Bay Area baseball: Week in review for A's and Giants

View More Video

Sports Videos