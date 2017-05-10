Sports Night: Gabbert lands with new team

49ers: Former S.F. QB Gabbert finds landing spot; Kaepernick still waiting
Former 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals and compete to be Carson Palmer’s backup. The team’s former starter, Colin Kaepernick, remains unsigned.
Kings: Team looks better equipped to deal with agents as Draft Combine tips off
Who is in charge for the Kings at the Draft Combine is as clear as ever since Vivek Ranadive took over as the team’s majority owner in 2013. That’s important in a very crucial offseason.
NBA playoffs: Bradley scores 29, Celtics power past Wizards for 3-2 series lead
Avery Bradley scores a playoff career-high 29 points, and the Boston Celtics cruise to a 123-101 win over the Washington Wizards to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Warriors’ hustle earns them spot on Sports Illustrated cover – again
For the 10th time since 2015, the Golden State Warriors are on Sports Illustrated’s cover. The team is on a regional cover released Wednesday.
Tour of California: Cycling fans will want to keep an eye on Sagan
Nothing is understated about Peter Sagan, the reigning two-time world road titlist who will compete for the eighth consecutive year beginning Sunday in the 12th Amgen Tour of California.
Giants: Ninth-innng rally helps put end to five-game slide with win over Mets
Christian Arroyo breaks a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the Giants take advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the New York Mets 6-5 Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak.
A’s: Triggs overcomes shaky start in win over Angels
Andrew Triggs overcomes a shaky start to pitch six innings, and Chad Pinder homers as the A’s hold on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Oakland.
GoFundMe donations grow for paralyzed Cal Bears rugby player
The outpouring of support for paralyzed Cal Bears rugby player and former Jesuit High School athlete Robert Paylor has resulted in more than $230,000 toward his rehabilitation.
NHL playoffs: Ducks end Game 7 woes, beat Oilers to reach West finals
Nick Ritchie scores the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks end their streak of four consecutive Game 7 losses with a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Anaheim will face the Nashville Predators next.
NHL playoffs: Penguins shut out Capitals in Game 7, advance to East final
Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury saves all 29 shots he faces Wednesday, and the Pittsburgh Penguins advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 win over the Washington Capitals. Pittsburgh will meet the Ottawa Senators in the next round.
Golf: A strong field, an unpredictable course at Players Championship
The Players Championship attracts the strongest and deepest field in golf. In its 43-year history, all but 10 winners of the PGA Tour's premier event have captured a major championship. Often called golf’s fifth major, play begins Thursday.
Sports figures, fans offer condolences to family of ESPN’s Chris Berman
The wife of the longtime broadcaster died Tuesday in a car accident. Katherine Berman was 67. Several people speak out on social media.
