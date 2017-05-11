Sports Night: Another Baker bound for bigs?

Voisin: Darren Baker, Dusty’s son, may cross Giants plate again
Darren Baker of Jesuit High was first introduced as an adorable 3-year-old Giants batboy, as Dusty’s son, the little guy who ambled toward the plate in Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, oblivious to two baserunners charging from third, and was safely scooped up at the last second by first baseman J.T. Snow.
Giants: Cozart’s clutch hit helps Cincy top S.F.
Zack Cozart had two extra-base hits, including an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning that scored the game-winner, as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Giants 3-2 on Thursday night.
Rugby: Dad discusses Cal star’s paralyzing injury, recovery
Jeff Paylor, whose son Robert, a Jesuit High School graduate, was paralyzed in a recent rugby match playing for Cal, said the emotional and financial support has been “overwhelming.”
Kings: Leaf has ‘fun’ meeting with Sacramento at combine
UCLA forward TJ Leaf was a bit starstruck when he met with representatives from the Kings on Wednesday.
Kings: Labissiere to return to Haiti to host camp
Skal Labissiere left earthquake-ravaged Haiti as a teenager, a major step in his path to the NBA. Now, the Kings forward is giving back to his native country.
NBA draft: Durant rips combine, but many prospects see its value
Elite NBA draft prospects can take Kevin Durant’s pass and not attend the scouting combine, but many are there to impress teams.
Spurs rout James Harden, Rockets to win series
The San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Houston Rockets with a 114-75 victory in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, and they didn’t even need Kawhi Leonard to do it.
49ers: Team officials deny ‘shopping’ Bowman
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch issued a joint statement Thursday refuting a report from ex-NFL executive Mike Lombardi that linebacker NaVorro Bowman was available in a trade.
High schools: Sheldon softball, Elk Grove baseball seek section three-peats
Sheldon High School softball and Elk Grove baseball earned high seeds in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs that start next week.
