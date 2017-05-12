Sports

May 12, 2017 10:59 PM

Sports Night: Kings could get PG of future

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: Will they answer point guard question?

The Sacramento Kings tell draft prospect De’Aaron Fox they believe they could have something “special” with the right point guard.

Today’s video: This is what happens when pro cyclists stop for coffee

A’s: Oakland loses to Texas on 3-run homer

Joey Gallo hit a game-ending three-run homer and the Texas Rangers won with a four-run ninth inning for the second night in a row, this time beating the A’s 5-2 on Friday night.

High schools: Coach has Kennedy set to make softball history

Kennedy High School looks to become the first Sacramento city school to reach a Sac-Joaquin Section softball championship game.

49ers: Sign Witherspoon to 4-year deal

Ahkello Witherspoon played only one season of high school football at Christian Brothers in Sacramento. But his combination of size and fast feet made him an early third-round draft pick by the 49ers.

