Sports

May 13, 2017 10:44 PM

Sports Night: Execs pitch Kings to prospects

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: That pesky ‘anywhere but Sacramento’ mentality

It wasn’t too long ago one future NBA lottery pick made a confession. As he sat in the green room at the NBA draft and the Kings were on the clock, he prayed. He prayed the Kings would not want him, and his prayer was answered.

Voisin: Warriors interim coach handling pressure

Mike Brown is interim coach of the Golden State Warriors, the most talented and entertaining team in the NBA. They run, they pass, they rebound, they defend, they score. As for motivation? Just a hunch here, but they probably lead the league in that category, too.

Today’s video: Mike Brown on Kerr’s return to practice

Giants: Belt, Ruggiano power S.F. past Cincinnati

Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano each homered and Matt Moore pitched 7 1/3 solid innings as the Giants defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday.

A’s: Texas rallies past Oakland again

Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits as the Texas Rangers rallied earlier this time to beat Oakland 6-5.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

49ers: Why they zeroed in on QB Beathard

The 49ers traded up so they could take Beathard in the third round of the draft. The move was a surprise – Beathard hadn’t been considered one of the draft’s Top 10 passers, much less a Day 2 pick – and it was immediately criticized as a reach. But perhaps the draft watchers should have seen it coming.

Sacramento State: He chose golf over ballet and is setting records

Aaron Beverly, a senior from Fairfield, led Sacramento State to a conference golf team title and NCAA Regional berth.

Amgen Tour of California: Rivera wins Stage 3 as race hits Sacramento

Coryn Rivera won a sprint down the final stretch of the women’s Amgen Tour of California near the state Capitol in Sacramento to claim the 73-mile third stage Saturday.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

On the air

Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Steph Curry talks Spurs, David West's decision

Steph Curry talks Spurs, David West's decision 1:21

Steph Curry talks Spurs, David West's decision
'He's our leader': Mike Brown pleased with Steve Kerr's participation at practice 0:35

'He's our leader': Mike Brown pleased with Steve Kerr's participation at practice
Photo finish in Stage 3 of Women's Tour of California 0:45

Photo finish in Stage 3 of Women's Tour of California

View More Video

Sports Videos