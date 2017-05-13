Sports Night: Execs pitch Kings to prospects

Kings: That pesky ‘anywhere but Sacramento’ mentality
It wasn’t too long ago one future NBA lottery pick made a confession. As he sat in the green room at the NBA draft and the Kings were on the clock, he prayed. He prayed the Kings would not want him, and his prayer was answered.
Mike Brown is interim coach of the Golden State Warriors, the most talented and entertaining team in the NBA. They run, they pass, they rebound, they defend, they score. As for motivation? Just a hunch here, but they probably lead the league in that category, too.
Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano each homered and Matt Moore pitched 7 1/3 solid innings as the Giants defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Saturday.
Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara had consecutive two-RBI hits as the Texas Rangers rallied earlier this time to beat Oakland 6-5.
The 49ers traded up so they could take Beathard in the third round of the draft. The move was a surprise – Beathard hadn’t been considered one of the draft’s Top 10 passers, much less a Day 2 pick – and it was immediately criticized as a reach. But perhaps the draft watchers should have seen it coming.
Aaron Beverly, a senior from Fairfield, led Sacramento State to a conference golf team title and NCAA Regional berth.
Coryn Rivera won a sprint down the final stretch of the women’s Amgen Tour of California near the state Capitol in Sacramento to claim the 73-mile third stage Saturday.
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
