Sports Night: Cyclists hit Sac’s streets

Tour of California: Kittel adds to his international résumé with stage victory
German cyclist Marcel Kittel wins a stage for the first time in the United States and has a four-second lead in the 12th annual running of the cycling race.
Tour of California: Van der Breggen wins women’s overall title; Bronzini takes Stage 4
Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands is the champion of the women’s Amgen Tour of California cycling race. Giorgia Bronzini wins Sunday’s Stage 4.
Voisin: The Spurs lost Sunday, but they’ve been winners for a long time under Popovich
Despite losing Game 1 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs have consistently been winners.
NBA playoffs: Spurs lose 25-point lead, Leonard to injury and game to Warriors
Golden State rallies in the second half – going on an 18-0 run after San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard sprains his ankle – and remains perfect in playoffs.
Giants: Belt’s homer helps S.F. beat Reds for first three-game win streak
Brandon Belt homers for the third time in four games and the Giants post their first three-game win streak of the season, beating the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Sunday.
A’s: Rangers rally for sixth consecutive win
Nomar Mazara’s two-out single that puts the Texas Rangers in the lead comes right after Elvis Andrus’ tying RBI double, both off reliever Ryan Madson, and the A’s are swept with a 6-4 loss Sunday. The Rangers have won six in a row.
Golf: Kim becomes youngest winner of Players Championship
Si Woo Kim makes Sunday at The Players Championship look like child's play. The 21-year-old South Korean never makes worse than par in firing a 3-under 69 to become the youngest champion in the 44-year history of the biggest tournament this side of the majors. He finishes at 10-under 278.
NHL playoffs: Energized Ducks beat Predators to even Western finals
Nick Ritchie scores the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Anaheim Ducks roar back from an early two-goal deficit to even the Western Conference finals with a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. The series is tied 1-1.
