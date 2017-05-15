Sports Night: Kings seeking lottery luck

Kings: Team is looking for some luck in the draft lottery
The Kings cannot win the No. 1 pick, but there are plenty of scenarios entering the lottery. The 14-pick order will be announced Tuesday.
Voisin: Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard proves NBA draft is about a player, not a number
Injured MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard was the 15th pick in 2011. It’s hard to believe how many teams overlooked him and continue to rue their decision.
NBA playoffs: Celtics power past Wizards in Game 7; Cavaliers up next
Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points and the Boston Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Bogdanovic once again asked if he’ll join Kings next season
Drafted in 2014, Bogdan Bogdanovic hasn’t made his NBA debut. Currently in the EuroLeague playoffs, the Serbian guard’s right are owned by the Kings.
Giants: Nunez’s two-run infield single keys Giants’ fourth straight win
Eduardo Nunez is credited with a two-run infield single when Los Angeles pitcher Brandon McCarthy lost track of a baserunner and the Giants beat the Dodgers 8-4 on Monday for their season-high fourth consecutive victory.
A’s: Cruz, Seager power Mariners to victory
Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitches effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners make the most of four hits to hold off the visiting A’s 6-5 on Monday.
Sacramento Republic FC formally joins Major League Soccer bid
The agreement means Sacramento Republic FC will be acquired by Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, the group led by Kevin Nagle that filed the Major League Soccer bid in January.
Today’s video: If Sacramento gets MLS team, it will be called Republic FC
49ers: It’s clear Shanahan has a ‘type’ of quarterback he prefers
A theme has emerged as far as the quarterbacks on coach Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers roster – and the ones who were on it last season.
Could Kaepernick end up with the Seahawks? Social media sounds off
It was reported Monday that the Seattle Seahawks could have interest in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Fans speak out on social media.
Raiders: Carr gets invite to pitch for the A’s
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shows off his pitching arm on Twitter. After reaching out to some major league teams, the A’s respond and offer him a batting practice throwing session.
Hometown Report: Browning is back in swing for Washington after surgery
Folsom High School graduate Jake Browning, who was the Pac-12’s Offensive Player of the Year last season, is recovering from shoulder surgery in January.
High schools: Christian Brothers looks to make a good baseball season great
Rolling at 25-1, the Falcons seek their first Sac-Joaquin Section championship. Also, Davis’ girls win 19th section swimming title and Laguna Creek’s boys prevail in section tennis.
Tour of California: Amgen spins through Modesto for first time in six years
Fans line streets Monday to see the Amgen Tour of California return to Modesto for the first time in six years. The racers make two quick laps through downtown before heading to the Stage 2 finish in San Jose.
NHL playoffs: Penguins knot series with Game 2 victory over Senators
Marc-Andre Fleury stops 23 shots for his second shutout of the playoffs and the Pittsburgh Penguins even their Eastern Conference final against the Ottawa Senators with a 1-0 home victory in Game 2.
College football: Title game adds halftime concert, but bands will play on
The College Football Playoff is bringing a Super Bowl-style halftime shows to the national championship game without bumping the marching bands.
Memorial scheduled for running notable McCourt along American River
A memorial service has been scheduled for a longtime member of the Sacramento running community, Theresa McCourt. The services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 17 at William Pond Park, which is located along the American River bike trail.
