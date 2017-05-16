Sports Night: Kings catch lottery break

Kings score two top-10 picks, including one in top five, after NBA draft lottery
The Kings will select fifth and 10th in next month’s NBA draft. The Kings moved into the top three during the lottery draw but had to swap with Philadelphia.
Five players in play for the Kings at five and 10
Sacramento’s scope of talent widened by moving into the top five with one of its picks after Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery. Here are some prospects.
Today’s video: Recent first-round picks for the Kings
NBA playoffs: Warriors trounce Spurs without Leonard for 2-0 series lead
Stephen Curry has 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in three quarters and the Golden State Warriors jump the Spurs missing Kawhi Leonard to run away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout and 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Giants: Belt homers again as S.F. stays hot, beats Dodgers
Brandon Belt homers for the fourth time in six games and scores the tiebreaking run on Brandon Crawford’s single in the sixth, lifting the Giants over the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Tuesday for their fifth consecutive win.
Is Giants’ Cain starting to resemble the workhorse he once was?
Matt Cain threw 112 pitches in Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. It had been more than three years since the Giants pitcher threw that many.
A’s: Five-run rally in ninth leads to win over Mariners
Matt Joyce hits a two-run homer and Mark Canha adds a three-run shot in a five-run ninth inning that rallied the A’s to a 9-6 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB LINKS
49ers Q&A: Where does Aaron Lynch fit? Which ’18 QBs will Shanahan like?
Answering 49ers questions, such as when C.J. Beathard might start and what exactly happened with receiver KD Cannon?
Sacramento named finalist to host 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials
USA Track and Field announces Tuesday that Sacramento is a finalist to host the 2020 Olympic Trials along with Walnut and Eugene, Ore. Sacramento hosted the Trials in 2000 and 2004 and set records for attendance.
Hoist the Causeway Cup: UC Davis tops Sacramento State in 2016-17
UC Davis wins the Causeway Cup for the fifth consecutive time over Sacramento State in head-to-head meetings for the 2016-17 academic school year.
Golf: Fortuitous chat pays off in exemption into this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson Classic
Loomis’ Austin Smotherman will tee it up for the first time in a PGA Tour event this week in Texas. A casual conversation leads to the invitation.
NHL playoffs: Predatorss rally, beat Ducks to take 2-1 Western finals lead
Roman Josi scores a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rally to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in their first home game in the Western Conference finals. Nashville leads the series 2-1.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
On the air
Plan your daily sports viewing with the latest TV listings.
Comments