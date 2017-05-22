FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter, of Turkey, looks on during a break in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Kanter is returning to the United States after being detained in a Romanian airport. Romanian Border Police spokesman Fabian Badila confirmed to The Associated Press that the player left Romania for the United States via London. Kanter, who is from Turkey, said in a video Saturday morning, May 20, 2017, on his Twitter account that the Turkish embassy canceled his passport and he'd been detained for several hours at a Romanian airport.
Sports

May 22, 2017 7:35 AM

Romanian border police say Turkey canceled Kanter's passport

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanian border police said Turkish authorities canceled the passport of Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter, who was briefly detained at a Romanian airport.

Spokesman Fabian Badila told The Associated Press on Monday that Kanter arrived Saturday at about 1 p.m. from Frankfurt at Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport, traveling on a Turkish passport.

"My colleagues discovered ... that the passport had been canceled by Turkish authorities, and legally he is not allowed to enter Romania," Badila said.

Badila said Kanter remained in the airport's transit area and was told "he can leave wherever he wants." He said Kanter took a flight at about 5 p.m. via London on his way to the United States.

Kanter, who is Turkish, said in a video Saturday on his Twitter account that he believed he was held because of his political views. He has been a critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and supports Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who opposes Erdogan.

