May 23, 2017 7:34 PM

Texas OKs fines for police not reporting civilian killings

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas Senate has approved a bill seeking new accountability standards for police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian — sending it to the governor.

Senators passed the measure by Dallas Democratic Rep. Eric Johnson 28-3 on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the House first defeated the bill 71-70, but then moved to reconsider and easily approved it.

Johnson's proposal creates a civil penalty for law enforcement agencies that fail to report officer-related deaths or injuries. Abbott can either sign or veto it, or let it automatically become law.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the bill would impose fines for failure to do so.

In a statement, Johnson said, "Texas can lead the nation in reducing fatal encounters involving law enforcement."

