IOC to set Tokyo Olympics program, add street basketball

FILE - In this April 25, 2016, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Emblems Selection Committee Chairperson Ryohei Miyata, right, and its member and Japanese baseball great Sadaharu Oh hold new official logos of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, left, and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games during the unveiling ceremony in Tokyo. The cost of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is nearly twice the initial estimate despite a major cost-cutting effort. A major reason is that cities exclude large amounts of associated costs when they bid to host the Olympics. Tokyo Olympic organizers announced this week that the estimated cost is now 1.4 trillion yen $12.6 billion). The bid estimate was 730 billion yen