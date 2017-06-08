LA, Paris Olympic bids await meeting on 2024-2028 hosting

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 file photo, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach delivers a speech at World Forum on Sports and Culture in Tokyo. Los Angeles and Paris should edge closer Friday, June 9, 2017 to both getting Olympic host city rights later this year. The expected agreement would fulfill IOC President Thomas Bach’s wish to avoid making a loser of either world-class candidate, though it must be ratified by the Olympic body’s voting members. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo