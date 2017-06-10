17-year NBA veteran Miller plans to keep on playing

NBA veteran and South Dakota native Mike Miller is under contract with the Denver Nuggets through next season — and is anxious to fulfill that commitment.
The 17-year pro returned to his home state Saturday to participate in a basketball clinic in Sioux Falls. He tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2rd8B97) that he still enjoys playing and he plans to keep going as long as he can.
Miller, who played high school basketball in Mitchell, was a former fifth overall NBA pick and was the 2001 rookie of the year with the Orlando Magic.
Miller says there is a lot of young talent in Denver and the team has a bright future. He says the Nuggets are a great organization and deserve good things.
Miller played in 20 games last season.
