June 18, 2017 11:07 AM

Re-elected Austrian football president targets new stadium

The Associated Press
ZELL AM SEE, Austria

Leo Windtner will remain president of the Austrian football federation for four more years after being re-elected for a third term on Sunday.

In charge of the federation since 2009, Windtner says replacement of the 86-year-old Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna will be one of his main aims because "Austria as a football nation needs a new national stadium."

Also, Austria will bid to host a junior world or European championship in the near future "to give our football and our youth a podium and to create extra motivation for our young talents."

The federation says the 66-year-old Windtner received 12 of 13 votes in a board election during Sunday's general meeting.

