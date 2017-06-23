Paris shows off in race against Los Angeles for 2024 Games

French trampolinist Allan Morante performs at the Petit Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017. Paris is aiming to boost its bid for the 2024 Olympics by turning some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports for two days, with 100-meter races on a track floating on the Seine, high-diving into the river, cycling around the Arc de Triomphe and other events to showcase the French capital's suitability for the games.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
French trampolinist Allan Morante performs at the Petit Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Kayakers paddle on the Seine river in Paris Friday, June 23, 2017.
Jean-Paul-Pelissier, Pool via AP)
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, second right, and former Olympic champion Guy Drut give the start of a race on a floating race track set up on the Seine river in Paris Friday, June 23, 2017.
Jean-Paul-Pelissier Pool via AP)
Belgian biker Kenneth Tancre performs outside the Grand Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
A floating race track is set up on the Seine river in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, front, and the co-president of the Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet paddle on the Seine river in Paris Friday, June 23, 2017.
Martin Bureau, Pool via AP)
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, and the co-president of the Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet paddle on the Seine river in Paris Friday, June 23, 2017.
Martin Bureau, Pool via AP)
Belgian biker Kenneth Tancre performs outside the Grand Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, right, and the co-president of the Paris bid for the 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet paddle on the Seine river in Paris Friday, June 23, 2017.
Martin Bureau, Pool via AP)
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, and French olympic Judo champion Teddy Riner hug on the Seine river in Paris Friday, June 23, 2017.
Jean-Paul-Pelissier, Pool via AP)
Belgian biker Kenneth Tancre performs outside the Grand Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
A diver performs off the Alexandre III bridge above the Seine river in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
A floating race track is set up on the Seine river in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017.
Thibault Camus
AP Photo
