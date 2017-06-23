Paris shows off in race against Los Angeles for 2024 Games

French trampolinist Allan Morante performs at the Petit Palais museum in Paris, Friday, June 23, 2017. Paris is aiming to boost its bid for the 2024 Olympics by turning some of its world-famous landmarks over to sports for two days, with 100-meter races on a track floating on the Seine, high-diving into the river, cycling around the Arc de Triomphe and other events to showcase the French capital's suitability for the games. Thibault Camus AP Photo