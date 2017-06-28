Sports

June 28, 2017 10:34 PM

Sports Night: Sac Republic falls to L.A.

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

U.S. Open Cup: Galaxy blanks Republic FC

The Los Angeles Galaxy proves to be too much of a challenge for Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday night at the StubHub Center in Carson.

Kings: Sacramento lands top European shooter

The Kings have reached an agreement with EuroLeague star and Turkish League MVP Bogdan Bogdanovic on a three-year, $36 million contract.

Kings: Bogdanovic worth getting excited over

Bogdan Bogdanovic is an All-EuroLeague selection, a seasoned professional, and among an ever expanding list of international players to make the jump across the ocean and into the NBA.

River Cats: How to get tickets to see Bumgarner

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to pitch Friday night at Raley Field in a rehab appearance with the Triple-A River Cats.

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
