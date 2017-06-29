Sports

June 29, 2017 10:50 PM

Sports Night: Kings prepare for free agency

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: Who will make young players earn their jobs?

There is plenty of excitement about the Kings’ extremely young team. So as Sacramento enters free agency, it will simply fill out its roster and let the kids do their thing, right? That would be a mistake.

Five free agents Kings could target

NBA free agency officially starts at 9:01 p.m. Friday. Here are five players who could strike deals with the Sacramento Kings.

A’s: Oakland falls in Houston

Carlos Correa’s two homers and four RBIs gave the Astros a 6-1 victory over the A’s to improve their MLB-best record to 54-26.

Motor sports: Larson returns to Daytona after near miss in 500

Kyle Larson found himself leading the Daytona 500 with one lap remaining and a shot to win the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar. Then he ran out of gas and finished 12th. Larson’s back at Daytona in the first garage stall, his right as NASCAR’s points leader.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
Free Fishing Day is Saturday - no license needed

