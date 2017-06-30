Sports Night: Bumgarner starts for Cats

River Cats: Bumgarner delights Sacramento fans, even though Giants ace wasn’t supposed to be here
Fans pack into Raley Field to watch Madison Bumgarner’s rehab assignment, some disappointed the Giants ace was even here in the first place.
Giants: S.F. beats Pirates 13-5 for fourth straight win
The Giants pounce on Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole for seven runs and add six more against the bullpen to rout the Pirates 13-5.
A’s: Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit bid in ninth of 3-1 Braves win in Oakland
Mike Foltynewicz loses his no-hit bid for Atlanta when Matt Olson clobbered a full-count pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves’ 3-1 interleague victory over the A’s.
Hometown report: Too young to drive, not to play pro soccer, Roseville teen makes Republic FC history
Sacramento Republic FC signs Roseville 16-year-old Roberto Hategan, who played for their academy teams, to a minor-league soccer contract.
Today’s video: Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings
Kings: Sacramento targets two of NBA’s best perimeter defenders as free agency opens, sources say
The Kings are meeting with free agent Andre Iguodala, who played a key role on the Golden State Warriors, on Friday, June 30, 2017, a source says. They’re scheduled to meet with P.J. Tucker on Saturday.
Kings: Lawson will get the call, maybe. Point guard market is quickly taking shape.
Ty Lawson could get another deal from the Kings, who gained clarity in their free agency options after the Ricky Rubio trade on Friday, June 30, 2017.
NBA: Pacers trade forward Paul George to Thunder
Two people with knowledge of the deal say the Indiana Pacers have agreed to trade superstar Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
Colleges: Kings summer league roster includes Eric Stuteville, former Sac State center
A four-year center for Sacramento State, Eric Stuteville was named to the Kings’ NBA Summer League roster Friday. He could become the first Hornets player in history to get playing time in the summer league.
