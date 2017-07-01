Predators sign Bonino away from Pens and acquire Emelin

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Nick Bonino plays against the Columbus Blue Jackets during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. The Western Conference-champion Nashville Predators took care of an area of concern, signing center Nick Bonino away from the Stanley Cup champion Penguins with a $16.4 million, four-year contract on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo