Sports Night: When will Bumgarner return?

Giants: Bumgarner pleased with progress, but when will ace return?
Madison Bumgarner had mixed results in his rehabilitation assignment at Raley Field. He says he’s getting closer to a return to the Giants.
Span scores on Hudson’s wild pitch, S.F. tops Pirates in 11
Denard Span scores on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Austin Slater homers, and the Giants have now won five straight games.
A’s: Braves take advantage of errors to beat Oakland 4-3
Dansby Swanson hits a tiebreaking double off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning to drive in Danny Santana – one of two unearned runs scored by Atlanta – and the Braves hold on to beat the A’s 4-3.
Boxing: Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Horn
Manny Pacquiao loses his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision Sunday afternoon in a bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.
Kings: Search for power and experience could lead to Zach Randolph
Veteran forward Zach Randolph could win a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the Kings have more money to spend.
Voisin: Why Kings shouldn’t pay too much for free agent leftovers
The organization has committed to rebuilding with young players and a smattering of veterans. The key is to stay the course, amass assets and strike for gold in future free agencies.
NBA: Warriors reach agreements with Andre Iguodala, David West
Key reserves Andre Iguodala and David West reach agreements with the Warriors. Iguodala announces his own re-signing on Twitter, reaching agreement on a $48 million, three-year contract in which all the money is guaranteed.
Stephen Curry gets paid. What the sports world, including LeBron, has to say about the $200 million man
After Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors reportedly agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal, sports media and LeBron James use Twitter to share their reaction to the record-breaking contract.
Motor sports: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. races to his second victory of the season – and second on a restrictor-plate track – Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Republic FC and San Antonio FC play to a 1-1 draw
In its first match since elimination from the U.S. Open Cup, Republic FC plays San Antonio FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday at Papa Murphy’s park.
