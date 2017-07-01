Sports

July 01, 2017 10:30 PM

Sports Night: When will Bumgarner return?

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Giants: Bumgarner pleased with progress, but when will ace return?

Madison Bumgarner had mixed results in his rehabilitation assignment at Raley Field. He says he’s getting closer to a return to the Giants.

Span scores on Hudson’s wild pitch, S.F. tops Pirates in 11

Denard Span scores on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Austin Slater homers, and the Giants have now won five straight games.

A’s: Braves take advantage of errors to beat Oakland 4-3

Dansby Swanson hits a tiebreaking double off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning to drive in Danny Santana – one of two unearned runs scored by Atlanta – and the Braves hold on to beat the A’s 4-3.

Boxing: Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Horn

Manny Pacquiao loses his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision Sunday afternoon in a bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.

Kings: Search for power and experience could lead to Zach Randolph

Veteran forward Zach Randolph could win a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the Kings have more money to spend.

Voisin: Why Kings shouldn’t pay too much for free agent leftovers

The organization has committed to rebuilding with young players and a smattering of veterans. The key is to stay the course, amass assets and strike for gold in future free agencies.

NBA: Warriors reach agreements with Andre Iguodala, David West

Key reserves Andre Iguodala and David West reach agreements with the Warriors. Iguodala announces his own re-signing on Twitter, reaching agreement on a $48 million, three-year contract in which all the money is guaranteed.

Stephen Curry gets paid. What the sports world, including LeBron, has to say about the $200 million man

After Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors reportedly agreed to a five-year, $201 million deal, sports media and LeBron James use Twitter to share their reaction to the record-breaking contract.

Motor sports: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. races to his second victory of the season – and second on a restrictor-plate track – Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Republic FC and San Antonio FC play to a 1-1 draw

In its first match since elimination from the U.S. Open Cup, Republic FC plays San Antonio FC to a 1-1 draw Saturday at Papa Murphy’s park.

Comments

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings 4:31

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings
Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning 0:14

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning
Free Fishing Day is Saturday - no license needed 0:21

Free Fishing Day is Saturday - no license needed

