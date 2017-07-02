Sports

July 02, 2017 8:58 PM

AP Source: Grizzlies get Ben McLemore on 2-year deal

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to terms with free-agent guard Ben McLemore on a two-year deal worth about $11 million.

The two sides came to agreement on Sunday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract cannot be signed until Thursday.

McLemore is a former No. 7 overall pick who never really got going in four years with the Sacramento Kings. The former Kansas player averaged 8.1 points last season for the Kings, but did shoot 38 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies made a low-risk decision to see how much Sacramento's toxic atmosphere over the previous several seasons may have played into McLemore's struggles.

Memphis ranked 17th in the league in 3-point percentage last season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings 4:31

Bogdanovic, draft, free agency ... winning? Voisin, Jones break down new-look Kings
Heed safety tips before building a campfire 2:08

Heed safety tips before building a campfire

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning 0:14

Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning

View More Video

Sports Videos