Sports Night: Kings make Porter big offer

Kings: Team makes big offer to Otto Porter. Now it’s the waiting game
Sacramento has made a big offer, but Washington could match it and retain Otto Porter.
NBA: Grizzlies get Ben McLemore on 2-year deal, sources report
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to terms with free-agent guard Ben McLemore on a two-year deal worth about $11 million.
Giants: Belt leads S.F. over Pirates 5-3 for 6th straight win
Brandon Belt starts San Francisco’s comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then adds a two-run homer in the eighth as the Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 for their season-high sixth straight win.
A’s: Suzuki hits 2nd HR in 12th, Braves finish sweep of Oakland
Kurt Suzuki leads off the 12th inning with his second home run of the game, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the A’s 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep.
Judge, Correa, Arenado among 12 1st-time All-Star starters
Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado are among 12 first-time starters elected for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970. Buster Posey also earns the fan vote at catcher.
49ers: Former S.F. punter Max Runager dies at age 61
Max Runager, the former NFL punter who helped the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl following the 1984 season, has died at 61.
Golf: Kyle Stanley notches emotional win at Quicken Loans National
Kyle Stanley was in tears after he holed a 5-foot par putt on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III to win the Quicken Loans National.
Golf: Danielle Kang wins KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Danielle Kang wins KPMG Women's PGA Championship with birdie on 18.
Wimbledon: Murray opens defense at Centre Court
Day 1 of Wimbledon features Andy Murray on Centre Court as defending men’s champion.
