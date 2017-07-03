Wearing flip flops, former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch went full "Beast Mode" at a charity soccer match Saturday, crashing headlong into the net to score an unconventional goal. The event was an annual charity match staged by former Sounders grea Courtesy Kingdom Hope
July 03, 2017 2:45 PM

Sandals. Touchdown. Red Card. Marshawn Lynch goes Beast Mode at charity soccer game

By Craig Hill

Somewhere between football and fútbol something got lost in translation.

Playing in a charity soccer game on Sunday hosted by the Seattle Sounders, former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch picked up the ball and ran into the opposing team’s goal.

The official gave him a red card for the hand ball. Or perhaps, it was for playing while wearing black socks with sandals.

Lynch, who recently came out of retirement to sign with the Oakland Raiders, grabbed the red card out of the official’s hand and tossed it aside and then punted the ball into the air. Lynch’s joking inspired the Sounders to tweet that Lynch “GOES FULL BEAST MODE!”

The Zakuani & Friends charity games benefits the Kingdom of Hope, the nonprofit of Sounders midfielder Steve Zakuani. The nonprofit is attempting to provide 50 scholarships over the next five years.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

