Sports Night: Kings looking for veterans

Kings: Sacramento still searching for experienced help as young group prepares for summer league
The Sacramento Kings’ front office is looking for veterans to add to a roster that will send eight of its players to the summer league in Las Vegas.
NBA: AP Source: Kevin Durant agrees to 2-year deal with Warriors
A person with knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth about $53 million to remain with the Golden State Warriors.
Baseball: Yankees' Judge, Sanchez to participate in Home Run Derby
Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Baby Bombers who lead the New York Yankees' offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10.
Umpire Hernandez sues MLB, claiming race discrimination
Umpire Angel Hernandez sued Major League Baseball, alleging race discrimination because he has not worked the World Series or been promoted to crew chief.
Athletics: Rodon earns first win since 2016 as White Sox beat A's 7-2
Todd Frazier doubled twice and drove in two runs to back Carlos Rodon's first win of the season, and the Chicago White Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Monday.
Tour de France: Sagan wins Tour de France Stage 3
Peter Sagan has sprinted to his eighth career Tour de France stage victory, while Geraint Thomas preserved the overall race lead.
Golf: Tiger Woods says he has completed intensive program
Tiger Woods has checked out of the clinic where he went to get help dealing with pain medications, saying he will "continue to tackle this going forward."
Soccer: Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux live out soccer's American Dream
